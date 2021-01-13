हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate arrests former TMC MP KD Singh in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP KD Singh in connection with a money laundering case. Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the PMLA.

Enforcement Directorate arrests former TMC MP KD Singh in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP K D Singh in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday. They said Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Singh is believed to be not involved in the party affairs for quite some time.

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh and those linked to him in September 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist Group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.

The scam is stated to be about Rs 1,900 crore and the agency had attached assets worth Rs 239 crore of Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd early this year.

It has been alleged by central investigators that the company launched an illegal collective investment scheme, also called a ponzi or chit fund scheme, and mobilised funds of about Rs 1,916 crore from the public in the years preceding 2015. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateTMCKD Singhmoney launderingPMLA
Next
Story

Union Minister Shripad Naik taken off ventilator, shifted to high flow nasal oxygen
  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M1S

Bihar: IndiGo's station manager shot dead in Patna, SIT will investigate the case