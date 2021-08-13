Enforcement Directorate arrests Pranav Kumar Ghosh in Srijan scam

Enforcement Directorate on Friday (August 8) arrested Pranav Kumar Ghosh in the case of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL). He is alleged to be involved in the big scam known as the ‘Srijan Scam’, wherein Government funds have been diverted to various bank accounts of SMVSSL. The amount involved in the scam is more than Rs 500 Crore.

Pranav Kumar Ghosh was a close associate of Late Manorama Devi, Founder of SMVSSL. He along with various govt officials, Bank officials, Private persons, and other members conspired to divert the government funds into the accounts of Srijan and the said account was used for the benefit of all the conspirators. SMVSSL opened various bank accounts in Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Bhagalpur Co-operative Bank with the help of Bank officials. Further, in conspiracy with the Govt officials, the funds lying in the District Land Acquisition Office, Indira Aawas Yojana, District Welfare Scheme, etc were transferred to Srijan’s account. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the funds from Srijan were misutilised for the purchase of flats and other immovable properties in Ghaziabad, Pune, Patna, Bhagalpur etc.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI Delhi. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the said accused has acquired movable and immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime. As a result of the initial investigation, two Provisional Attachment Orders were issued attaching assets worth Rs. 18.45 Crore including 32 Flats, 18 Shops, 38 Plots/house, 47 bank accounts, One Car, and One Scorpio Vehicle.

During the entire investigation, Pranav Kumar Ghosh has been non-cooperative and didn’t comply with the summons issued by the investigation agency. Therefore by invoking section 19 of PMLA, 2002, he has been arrested on 06.08.2021. The Hon’ble Special PMLA Court has granted five days custody to ED.