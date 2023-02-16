topStoriesenglish2574020
Enforcement Directorate Arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Fresh Money Laundering Case

Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.

Feb 16, 2023

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, officials said on Thursday. A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The fresh charges against Chandrashekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

Malvinder Singh is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.

