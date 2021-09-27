हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate grills Azam Khan in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate grills Azam Khan in money laundering case

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in connection with a money laundering case at Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh where he is presently lodged.

According to ED officials, the SP leader was grilled by the agency after the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court authorised it to question him.

On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question UP leaders Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

All three politicians are currently lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh. 

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh`s Sitapur jail and is facing trial in several cases. Ansari is lodged in the Banda district jail while Atiq is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. 

