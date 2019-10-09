close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
D K Shivakumar

Enforcement Directorate grills co-operative bank president in money laundering case concerning Shivakumar

The investigating agency had summoned K N Rajanna to probe his role in sanctioning loan to a sugar firm owned by a close associate of Shivakumar. 

Enforcement Directorate grills co-operative bank president in money laundering case concerning Shivakumar

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned the president of Karnataka State Apex Co-operative Bank in connection with a probe into the money laundering case filed against Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

The investigating agency had summoned K N Rajanna to probe his role in sanctioning loan to a sugar firm owned by a close associate of Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 and will be in the judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 15.

A money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores.

In the last hearing, the court had allowed ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 inside jail. Earlier, his brother and Congress lawmaker DK Suresh was also summoned by the ED in connection with the probe.

Tags:
D K ShivakumarCongressKarnataka State Apex Co-operative Bank
Next
Story

Delhi HC grants two months to CBI to complete probe against Rakesh Asthana, others

Must Watch

PT30M6S

News 100: Watch top 100 news of the day