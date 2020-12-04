Enforcement Directorate moves court to declare gangster Iqbal Mirchi's wife, sons as fugitives

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Michi's sons and his wife as fugitive economic offenders. The plea sought the court order for confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the application under Section 4 read with Section 12 of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Mirchi) as fugitive economic offenders, according to the official statement.

In the first phase, it said, prayer has been made for the confiscation of 15 Indian properties including 3rd and 4th floor of Ceejay House and having market value around Rs 96 crore and six bank accounts having a balance Rs 1.9 crore. The court has also been requested to allow the ED to file supplementary applications under the FEOA.

The ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 798 crore (Approx) in India and abroad under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), it said.

On the basis of prosecution complaint filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court, Open Ended Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon.

Till now, the three accused have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted. The investigation by the central probe agency is under progress.