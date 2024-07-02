Delhi's Patiala House Court will pass an order on Member of Parliament-elect Engineer Rashid's bail plea today. The verdict will be delivered by special judge Chander Jit Singh a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave its consent to permit jailed Kashmiri leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh to take oath as Baramulla MP on July 5 in Parliament. Rashid had won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir but was unable to take oath during the official ceremony in the 18th Lok Sabha.

A counsel representing the NIA said in court yesterday that the consent should be subject to certain conditions, which include him not interacting with the media. Rashid won the elections from Baramulla while he was in custody in an NIA case. Rashid had sought interim bail or custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha MP.

Rashid has been in custody for the last five years in a terror funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Despite this, he recently defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla constituency during the general elections. The counsel for the NIA suggested three possible dates from July 5 to 7 for Rashid to take his oath of office. Defense counsel Vikhyat Oberoi agreed that July 5 would be suitable since July 6 and 7 are holidays.

His counsel also urged the court to allow Rashid to obtain his Identity card and CGHS card and to facilitate him to open a bank account. The council has also urged the court to permit the presence of family members at the time of taking oath as an MP.