Engineer to IPS Officer: The Inspiring Journey of Anshika Sharma

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam is a challenging feat that demands relentless hard work and dedication. Among the multitude of aspirants, only a select few achieve success in becoming IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. Today, we bring you the success story of IPS officer Anshika Sharma, an engineer turned civil servant.

Clearing UPSC in the Second Attempt

IPS Anshika Sharma, a civil servant of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

In a remarkable achievement, Anshika cleared the UPSC exam in her second attempt without any coaching in 2020. Her first attempt at the exam took place in 2019, just a year after completing her graduation.

Educational Background

Anshika pursued her primary education in Noida and went on to graduate with a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Galgotia College of Engineering and Technology, Noida, spanning the years 2014 to 2018.

A Journey towards UPSC

Her journey towards the UPSC Civil Services Examination began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where she devoted herself to rigorous preparation. Surpassing all challenges, Anshika achieved a remarkable rank of 136 in the UPSC CSE exam in her second attempt, all accomplished without any formal coaching.

Family Support

Anshika comes from a supportive family background. Her father is a retired employee from the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL), while her mother is a housewife. Their unwavering encouragement played a significant role in her success.

IPS Anshika's Social Media Presence

Apart from her professional achievements, Anshika is also known for her social media presence. With around 147K followers on Instagram, she has garnered a substantial fan base, which further showcases her wide-ranging influence.

IPS Anshika Sharma's journey from being an engineer to becoming an IPS officer exemplifies the power of determination and hard work. Her success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring civil servants, demonstrating that with perseverance and self-belief, dreams can be transformed into reality.