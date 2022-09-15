Engineers’ Day 2022: It's not for nothing that there has been an age-old craze to become engineers, especially in India. As the world evolved and civilization progressed, mankind's problems expanded and it was the engineer's ground-breaking solutions that came to the rescue. From the world of technology to constructions and instrumentation, engineers are of different kinds and have contributed immensely to the world. In India, National Engineering Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers of India.

Engineers' Day 2022: History

In 1968, the Indian government announced that the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya will be marked as National Engineering Day. A great scholar and a statesman, he was born on September 15, 1860, and grew up in a Telugu Brahmin family. He was the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919 and served as a civil engineer.

Visvesvaraya's most famous projects include the development of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore, the implementation of the irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau, the flood protection framework for Hyderabad, among others. In 1955, he was awarded India's highest civilian award- the Bharat Ratna.

Visvesvaraya founded many industries like the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College, and many more. In recognition of his talent and achievements, King George V knighted him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire. He is referred to as the “Father of Modern Mysore."

Engineers' Day 2022: Significance

Engineering Day 2022 is the 55th National Engineering Day that is being celebrated. The day is observed to honour and celebrate Visvesvaraya's contributions as well as recognise the contribution of engineers in our society. The aim is also to encourage the country's young engineers so that they are further encouraged to achieve greatness.