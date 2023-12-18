Enhanced Healthcare Services Arrive In Gurugram With MFine - Ab Gurugram Bolega – Mfine!

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 18: The vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Gurugram, known for its dynamic and modern ambiance, gets a revamp with an expanded and enhanced lab now closer to the city, having shifted from Manesar to Gurugram’s Sohna road, offering upgraded healthcare services.

Established in 2017, Mfine stands as an on-demand healthcare platform providing professional diagnostics and health check-up services accessible from home or office. It has revolutionized primary healthcare by offering comprehensive omni-channel services at your fingertips.

The new lab aspires to raise the bar while providing holistic healthcare solutions to Gurugram residents, ensuring effortless access to top-notch medical services.

Mayur Abhaya, MD & CEO of LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., expresses his pride and excitement while talking about the launch of their latest lab in Gurugram. Mayur confidently declares, "The Future of healthcare has now come closer to our beloved Gurugram! And the launch of our revamped lab functions as a regional reference lab for North India.”

He adds that “With this step, we will be able to offer a bigger and better Test menu of over 3500 tests along with a faster Turnaround time. We also find ourselves reaching out to more customers, doctors and partners and offering effective healthcare solutions to the entire Delhi NCR region."

Mayur goes on to say that, “This lab also extends our milestone of opening 30 new labs in the last year. We are now present across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal in the East, and Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka in the South, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West along with Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and UP in the North, offering MFine’s complete set of services while constantly looking to spread to other cities/states of India.

About MFine

MFine – a market leader in Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, stands as an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform, offering users seamless access to top-notch integrated healthcare services and cutting-edge health management tools and trackers. Distinguished by its ISO 27001 certification, this health-tech platform collaborates with renowned hospitals, specialised doctors, and accredited diagnostic labs, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare experience for its users.

Mfine's robust healthcare network for B2C model, comprises a staggering 8 Million + User base, with 40 Thousand + Labs pan India and 200+ experience centres in 150+ cities.

Whereas in the B2B model, they are connected with 2 Thousand + Hospitals, 10 Thousand + Doctors and 5 Thousand + Business partners which are now expanding across India. This new venture introduces franchisee-owned collection centres, reinforcing Mfine's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services across the region.

Gurugram customers can now access Mfine’s rich plethora of services along with 4500+ advanced Pathology and other services like Doctor consultation, At-home lab tests, X-Rays and Scans, Care plans, etc. under one umbrella via the Mfine app.

