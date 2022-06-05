New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on June 5 at Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, attacked Centre for not taking effective action against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. Addressing the audience at the rally, Kejriwal said that the Centre is too busy planning high-level meetings. He urged them to stop their charade of conduncting meetings and take effective action to stop the killings of Kashmiri Pandits who are now leaving the Valley for safety.

He also took a shot at Pakistan and told the country to stop its petty tactics. He said, "I want to tell Pakistan to stop petty tactics. Kashmir will always be part of India."

"The BJP can't handle Kashmir, they only know how to do dirty politics. Please don't do politics over Kashmir," Kejriwal further said attacking the ruling party BJP.

In the past month, the Kashmir Valley has seen several targeted killings by hybrid terrorists and Lashkar-e-Taiba including local civilians.

In fear of their lives, Kashmiri Pandits who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Two persons -- a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer -- were killed in Kashmir on June 2 while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

A woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while TV artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

(With agency inputs)