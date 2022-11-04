Ensure enhanced security at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence: HC directs Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the steps taken by them for enhanced security at the CM`s residence are implemented and there is strict adherence to the aforesaid stance. The direction came on a plea, which was disposed of, against the incident of vandalisation at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the month of March.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain appeared for Delhi Police on Thursday, drawing the attention of the court that the Delhi Police in order to ensure the security and safety at the CM`s residence have taken steps. Noting down the submissions, the HC bench comprising Justice Sarish Chander Mishra and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of the matter.

The court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj against the attack and vandalization at the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister on March 30, this year.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had informed the Delhi High Court that the security of the Chief Minister of Delhi residence has been beefed up and also no protest will now be allowed at Civil Lines Metro station. Appearing for Delhi Police, the Additional Solicitor General had submitted before the court that, this incident should not have happened. A review of security has also been done. CCTVs have been preserved and the part of the investigation.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had shown displeasure with the Delhi Police status report over the incident of violent Protest and vandalism outside the Delhi Chief Minister and said what happened at the residence of a constitutional functionary is a very disturbing state of affairs.

The petitioner Saurabh Bhardwaj, sitting MLA from AAP stated that the party strongly supports the right to protest peacefully, even if such protest is against the Delhi government, it is submitted that in the name of protest, violence cannot and ought not to be permitted and condoned, plea stated.

The plea further stated that in this case, the violence was especially egregious as it was directed toward the Delhi CM and his family. It was meant to subdue, by the use of force, the highest elected official in NCT of Delhi and therefore the elected Government of Delhi.

According to the plea, this was a direct attack on democracy, adding that those who were charged with the protection of the Delhi CM, that is, Delhi Police, completely abdicated their duty, without any regard for the fact that they were protecting an elected constitutional functionary and the fact that he was given Z plus security by Delhi Police itself.

(With ANI Inputs)