'BODY MASSAGE inside TIHAR jail!': TROUBLE for Arvind Kejriwal's minister as Home Ministry seeks REPORT

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government regarding the special treatment given to Satyendra Jain in Tihar Jail. It is alleged that the Delhi government, Minister Satyendar Jain, is taking advantage of the facilities with the connivance of the jail officials while in Tihar Jail.

Let us tell you that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint in court against the minister in the Kejriwal government, Satyendar Jain, lodged in Tihar Jail. In the complaint, the ED has said that Satyendra Jain is being given VIP facilities in the jail. Satyendra Jain's wife, Poonam Jain, has been given access to his cell. Sometimes she stays there longer than the scheduled time for the meeting. The ED alleges that Jain is being given all the facilities like head massage, foot massage and back massage in the jail.

The ED has also handed over all the CCTV footage of the minister of the Delhi government to the court. The ED has also written in its affidavit that Satyendra Jain is also a minister, which he is taking unfair advantage of. Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked AAP. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, while targeting the Kejriwal government, said that the jail of Delhi comes under the Delhi government, which is why the MHA has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Delhi and sought an answer on this whole matter. CCTV footage of giving special treatment to Satyendra Jain has also surfaced. Therefore, now the Chief Secretary of Delhi will have to respond to the notice of the Union Home Ministry soon.

Let us tell you that in May, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. After his arrest, Jain's other portfolios, including health, home, power and urban development, were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. However, Jain remains a minister without charge in the Delhi cabinet.