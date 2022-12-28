‘Ensure safety of Rahul Gandhi’: Congress writes to Home Ministry, cites security breach during Bharat Jodo Yatra

NEW DELHI: Congress central leadership on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry seeking more safety for party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has ben leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra these days. Citing alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Congress writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requests him "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra" pic.twitter.com/tCsbyh9D6J — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

It may be recalled that the Centre had recently advised Rahul Gandhi to either postpone the Bharat Jodo Yatra or ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed in the wake of Covid surge in China. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday to a rousing welcome by his party supporters. The yatra entered the national capital from the Faribadab side in Haryana. Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary and party workers met Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders, and the padyatris at the Badarpur Border, and progressed towards central Delhi.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Surjewala were also part of the padayatra.

On entering Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the yatra’s real purpose is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other. Addressing a rally at the Delhi border on Saturday morning, Gandhi said, “There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan. We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way.”

He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally. Gandhi said that “every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan' in their nafrat ki bazaar.” The former Congress chief said that “BJP’s policies are meant to spread fear and convert it into hatred.”