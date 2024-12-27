As India bids farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, memories of his remarkable leadership and humility continue to pour in. T Nanda Kumar, who served as Singh’s food and agriculture secretary from 2006 to 2010, shared heartfelt anecdotes about working with the iconic leader during some of the nation’s most challenging moments. Singh passed away on Thursday night in New Delhi at the age of 92.

Nanda Kumar vividly recalled his first one-on-one meeting with Singh in 2006 when India was grappling with a food shortage. The decision to import food had drawn widespread criticism, and Kumar approached the prime minister to discuss the issue.

“He listened patiently, like the professor he was, and explained the need to augment supplies when demand outstripped availability,” Kumar told PTI. “He told me, ‘As prime minister, I cannot let any Indian go without food.’ That summed up his approach to decision-making.” Kumar described Singh as a leader guided by compassion and a deep sense of responsibility, especially during crises.

In 2007, as recurring food shortages loomed, Singh encouraged Kumar to explore long-term solutions. This collaboration resulted in transformative initiatives like the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, which bolstered agricultural productivity, and the National Food Security Mission, which enhanced rice and wheat yields. Singh also approved increasing buffer stock norms by five million tonnes, preparing India for emergencies.

During the global food crisis of 2008, Singh made another bold move, supporting a ban on non-basmati rice exports to secure domestic supplies. Despite external pressure, Singh remained resolute. “I have to take care of the needs of my countrymen and women before sending food to other countries,” Kumar recalled Singh saying.

This decision proved critical during the 2009 drought, helping India maintain food security without resorting to imports—a testament to Singh’s foresight and conviction.

Kumar also remembered Singh’s intellectual camaraderie with Dr. C Rangarajan, then Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council. “Their discussions on food and agriculture policies were like masterclasses in economics. I felt like a student listening in awe,” Kumar said.

He praised Singh’s humility and simplicity despite his towering intellect. “For me, he was not just a prime minister but a guru. I consider myself fortunate to have worked under his guidance for close to seven years,” Kumar said.

Beyond food security, Singh’s tenure as finance minister in the 1990s remains legendary for spearheading India’s economic reforms. His transformative 1991 budget steered the nation out of a financial crisis and laid the foundation for India’s growth story.

As a mark of respect, India will observe a seven-day state mourning, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast. Leaders from across the political spectrum have paid tributes to Singh, hailing him as a visionary leader whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

For Nanda Kumar, Singh’s leadership was defined by a rare combination of intellect, compassion, and humility. “He showed us that good governance comes from a good heart,” Kumar said. Manmohan Singh’s life was a lesson in leadership, and his passing leaves an indelible void. His legacy, however, remains a guiding light for a nation he served with unparalleled dedication.