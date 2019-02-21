हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

'Enthusiasm of Kashmiri youth to become part of Indian Army is inspiring'

The Indian Army's official handle took to Instagram, writing a post and sharing a video of a long queue of the youth waiting to attend the rally.

&#039;Enthusiasm of Kashmiri youth to become part of Indian Army is inspiring&#039;

Thousands of youths from the northern region of Kashmir participated in the recruitment rally organised by the Army, it said on Thursday. The recruitment drive was held in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The youths participated from Baramulla district, Kupwara district and Bandipora district.

The Indian Army's official handle took to Instagram, writing a post and sharing a video of a long queue of the youth waiting to attend the rally.

The enthusiasm of Kashmiri youth to become part of the Indian Army is indeed inspiring, read the post.

"Recruitment rally is being organised at Baramulla area wherein thousands of youths from North Kashmir region (Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipura) districts have participated. The enthusiasm of Kashmiri youth to become part of #indianarmy is indeed inspiring," said the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, a large number of Kashmiri youth had braved the snowfall and rains to take part in the recruitment drive. 

“Youth of Kashmir turned in large numbers to join Armed Forces. The recruitment drive is being conducted at Gantamulla, Baramulla. Immense patriotic fervour, idea of better life & career in #IndianArmy are great cause for #KashmiriYouth," shared the official handle on Instagram. An accompanying video showed many standing in long queues in sheltered areas amid heavy snow and rainfall.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyIndian Army recruitment rally
Next
Story

NIA searches 10 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in terror funding case

Must Watch

PT7M35S

DNA analysis of Congress' political statements on Pulwama attack