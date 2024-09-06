‘Entire Country Is Stunned...’: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka React To Ujjain Rape Case

Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday reacted to the alleged rape of a woman on road in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district in broad daylight.

The incident came to light when a video of the incident, recorded by an unidentified bystander went viral on social media.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed that the whole country is shocked and questioning the direction in which our society is moving.

Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘X’ post read, “The incident of rape of a woman on the footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh is extremely horrifying. Today the whole country is stunned as to where our society is heading? According to reports, people passing by were making videos instead of saving the woman.”

She added, “Humanity has been tarnished by such an incident on the holy land of Ujjain.”

उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश में दिनदहाड़े फुटपाथ पर महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना अत्यंत भयावह है। आज पूरा देश सन्न है कि हमारा समाज किस ओर जा रहा है? खबरों के मुताबिक, रास्ते से गुजर रहे लोग महिला को बचाने की जगह वीडियो बना रहे थे।



— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 6, 2024

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi responded to the recent incidents in Ujjain and Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. In Siddharth Nagar, an ambulance driver and his assistant from Lucknow’s Ghazipur area were reported to have sexually harassed a patient’s wife.

Rahul Gandhi’s post on ‘X’ said, “The brutality against women in Ujjain and Siddharthnagar is a blot on humanity. The continuously increasing crimes against women and the attitude of the police administration towards the victim and her family is a proof of the cruelty of the system and is a matter of serious concern for the country."

"Propaganda-centric governments have given birth to an insensitive system to create a false image of themselves, the biggest victims of which are women. The time has come to make serious efforts towards the moral upliftment of the society for the safety of women - strict steps should be taken at every social, political and administrative level. Better citizens give birth to better systems, and better systems create a better society.” he added.

उज्जैन और सिद्धार्थनगर में महिलाओं के साथ हुई बर्बरता मानवता पर कलंक है।



महिलाओं के खिलाफ लगातार बढ़ते अपराध और पुलिस प्रशासन का पीड़िता और उसके परिवार के प्रति रवैया सिस्टम की बेरहमी का सबूत है और देश के लिए गंभीर चिंतन का विषय है।



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2024

Ujjain Rape Case

According to Police report, a scrap collector was raped by a man who forced her into drinking alcohol in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain. The incident was revealed after a video of the assault went viral on social media. Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Mishra confirmed that the primary suspect, Lokesh, who had promised to marry the victim, has been arrested.

“On Wednesday, he forced her to drink liquor and raped her. Some people, who were passing by, shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime,” PTI quoted Mishra.