'Entire world reposing its faith in India to bring stability to global supply chain': PM Modi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 7, 2023) said that the entire world is looking up to India to bring stability to the global supply chain. Addressing the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in the national capital, PM Modi recalled the development milestones achieved by the country since the last conference in June 2022, citing various instances like India attaining the Presidency of G20, and becoming the fifth biggest economy in the world, and underlined that states and centre should work together and scale up the speed of progress.

"Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the Chief Secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He said that he also called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on "ending mindless compliances" and those laws as well as rules which are outdated.

"In a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over-regulation and mindless restrictions," Modi said.

Discussing how different government departments keep asking for the same documents, the Prime Minister said that today the need of the hour is to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms.

The Prime Minister said that in order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars -- infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion.

He said that today, the entire world is reposing its faith in India and we are being looked up as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain.

Modi said that the country will be able to take full advantage of this only if states take lead, maintain focus on quality, and taking decisions with an India-first approach.

He added that states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

Stating that on India’s initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister Modi said that millets are not only smart food but are also environmentally friendly and may turn out to be a sustainable future food.

He said that states should work on research related to millet products such that processing, packaging, marketing, branding etc and overall value addition of millet products is promoted.

Modi also discussed establishing 'Millet Cafes' at prominent public places and state government offices across the country, adding that millets may be showcased in the G20 meetings being held in states.

He said that about 4,000 officers at various levels have worked to hold this conference of Chief Secretaries, for which more than 1 lakh 15 thousand man hours were invested.

He said that these efforts should start reflecting on the ground as well and asked states to develop and implement action plans based on the suggestions emanating from the conference.