Entrepreneur and Youth Leader Dr Maqsood Ahmed working selflessly for ‘Naya Kashmir’

Dr Maqsood Ahmed emerges as one of the biggest names who is working tirelessly with a dream to establish and form ‘Naya Kashmir’ (New Kashmir). Dr. Ahmed is a relatively known face as he is the founder and CEO of the Nizamia Education Group (NEG) which has worked positively towards revamping the Education Sector in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a very short span of time, he, through his philanthropic activities, has earned the title of a ‘Yuva Neta’ (Youth Leader) from the people of J&K. Through Nizamia Education Group (NEG), which is often credited with being the best educational consultancy in India, the young entrepreneur has assisted numerous students in their enrolment in some of the leading colleges and universities in India.

Being born into a humble middle-class family in the Poonch region of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed was familiar with the hardships faced by common people in the pursuit of providing their children with quality education. It is a known fact that the educational infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir had to suffer a lot due to the crisis that has been ongoing in the state for decades. To alter this and help students in every possible way, Dr. Ahmed’s Nizamia Education Group (NEG) has catered to around 10,000 students and provided them with scholarships in fields of Engineering, Medicine and etc.

Apart from students’ welfare, the youth leader is always there for his people, raising their issues and helping them to the best of his capabilities. During the deadly Covid-19 phase, he was on the ground 24*7 providing people with sanitizers, face masks, and life-saving drugs. He was also seen distributing free ration kits to the people of the weaker and marginalized section and Dr. Ahmed has been widely recognized and appreciated for this work. To stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed also organized several camps

in the remotest corners of the state spreading awareness regarding social distancing and proper sanitization.

Talking about his work and what motivates him to do so, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, the founder, and CEO of Nizamia Education Group (NEG) said, “I believe that if you are in a position to positively influence the lives of people then you must do it as it is your moral responsibility towards the society. With the combined efforts of all, we can achieve the dream of ‘Naya Kashmir and Naya Bharat’ and I am trying to fulfill my responsibility by helping others.”

From promoting Drug-Free India to organizing Blood Donation Camp, from offering 500 cycles to promote Evergreen India to urging youths to take up education, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is leaving no stones unturned to achieve his dream of a ‘Naya Kashmir.’ The virtuoso has been widely been recognized for his selfless services in the upliftment of society.

Recently, he has been awarded the Iconic Achiever- Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed also received the “Youngest Edupreneur of India” by N.C.S at Indian Ethnic Fashion Show. He has also been awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education regd under NITI Aayog. After his home state of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Ahmed has shifted his focus to the welfare of people in the North-Eastern states as well as the SAARC countries.

