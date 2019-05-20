Envoys of three nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi:Ambassadors of Venezuela and Panama, as well as the High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, presented their credentials to the President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

The envoys who presented their credentials were: Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of Venezuela; Paulias Korni, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea; and Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee, Ambassador of Panama.

Calderon previously served as a Venezuelan ambassador to Caribbean country Trinidad and Tobago.