Envoys of three nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

Ambassadors of Venezuela and Panama, as well as the High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, presented their credentials to the President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi:Ambassadors of Venezuela and Panama, as well as the High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, presented their credentials to the President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

The envoys who presented their credentials were: Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of Venezuela; Paulias Korni, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea; and Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee, Ambassador of Panama.

Calderon previously served as a Venezuelan ambassador to Caribbean country Trinidad and Tobago.

 

