ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released 93 vacant posts and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.

According to a notification released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, the 2022 recruitment drive is being held for filling up the posts of "Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent" on regular basis.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

UR: 43

OBC: 24

SC: 09

ST: 08

EWS: 09

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Pay Level – 7 of Pay Matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application is accepted.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.

Live TV