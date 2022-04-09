ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released 93 vacant posts and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.
According to a notification released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, the 2022 recruitment drive is being held for filling up the posts of "Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent" on regular basis.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- UR: 43
- OBC: 24
- SC: 09
- ST: 08
- EWS: 09
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Salary
Pay Level – 7 of Pay Matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates need to apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application is accepted.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date
The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.