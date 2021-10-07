Esikkim Tourism - Ultimate Travel Guide for Sikkim

Sikkim, a hidden gem in the north-eastern part of India while nestling the lush green forests, beautiful bird sanctuaries, holy caves, highest mountain peaks, scenic beauty, rare wildlife, majestic glaciers, calm hot water springs, gushing waterfalls, colourful Buddhist monasteries, and a sub-tropical climate has become an upcoming ideal destination for tourists to visit and explore.

The smallest Indian state is strategically located while bordering three countries namely, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and boasts of rich heritage and culture apart from its biodiversity.

A Saviour – Online Travel Guide

Now for a traveller to plan an itinerary based on their budget, days of travel, interests, and idle time to visit gets trickier and confusing owing to too much information that is so haywire on the internet that one ends up feeling more lost. At times we end up with bitter travel experiences that could be due to the poor service of the hotel, missing out on local site seeing due to lack of time, or exceeding travel budget

Here comes Esikkim Tourism website to your rescue - your online travel guide and booking portal that is dedicated to Sikkim. The website is well designed with a friendly user interface providing all the necessary travel information in a simple and organized manner that helps you plan your travel conveniently.

At Your Service – 24x7

Their anytime anywhere customer care assistance makes it easier for travellers to contact them in case of any query or problem to make your stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible.

Sikkim Tour Packages

The website offers a bouquet of well-planned 100 plus Sikkim tour package options to choose from, based on the needs of tourists. Their travel options are segregated under three main categories

- This comprises travel options for groups and families who are planning their visit to Sikkim. Honeymoon – For all the newlyweds, the portal provides packages specifically designed to cater to the honeymoon couples to experience romance and magic during their vacation.

Personalized and Customized

As an online travel guide, the website has been sensitive enough to meet the demands of every kind of traveller, be it an adventure seeker, a budget traveller, or someone aspiring to experience luxury. It allows everyone to customize their itinerary with the help of the following filters:

Budget per person – The website offers packages based on your traveling budget, starting from as low as Rs.10000.

Hotel star Ratings- One can choose the property based on the facilities and service it provides with a rating and reviews of 2 to 5 star and their bestseller verified stamp

Destination- List of popular places to visit is provided for you to choose from based on your liking.

Duration – As per the information provided by you apropos your days of travel that could vary from 3 nights to more than 10 nights, the website has ready packages to choose from.

Tour Guide

Their tour guide main heading comprises detailed information under the following subheadings:

- This apprises the traveller on how to reach their destination via Air, Rail or Road with all the required details like distance, time is taken, nearby airports and railway stations. Best time to visit- Each traveller’s needs are different, someone wants to experience Sikkim during winters, for some summer is the best time. Considering this in mind the website helps the travellers with a crucial piece of information on when is the best time to visit a particular destination in Sikkim with all required information about the weather conditions from January till December.

Destination and Attractions

For the convenience of the tourists, the portal has given a list of famous cities to visit accompanied by the popular attractions that they can experience based on the demography of Sikkim, namely North, South, East, and West.

Blogs

For all who are interested to know Sikkim before they visit, the website has a rich collection of informative and well-researched articles on adventure activities, history and significance of a particular site seeing location, to give you a glimpse of this mesmerizing, mystical and scenic state of India.

Customer Reviews and Enquiry

The website has listed reviews of their customers for your perusal that can be referred before you make your travel plans.

Also, last but not the least, the portal allows you to make an inquiry in case you need more clarity regarding a particular package or any other information and promptly replies within a stipulated time.

