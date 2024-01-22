Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra Launches Hyper-Local News App PINEWZ On Occasion Of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

AYODHYA: On the auspicious occasion of the much-awaited Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday, the Chairman of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Subhash Chandra, launched a hyper-local news app called PINEWZ. The newly launched app is set to show news updates from every village in India, Dr Chandra said during the launch. He said that anyone from across the nation can now contribute to this app and become a journalist by providing hyper-local news from their villages or towns.

“This is a new revolution in the news and digital space as today as we are launching PINEWZ. Everyone can be a journalist and post news, and videos of their areas, and villages on PINEWZ. The PINEWZ app will display news from every village in the nation,” he said.

On this historic day, Dr @subhashchandra wished the nation and announced the launch of a revolutionary news app, Pinewz. Crores of journalists can now become News Creators using this AI-driven news app. And users can get instant news using their PIN code. #pinewz #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Mi0aVepBMy — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 22, 2024

Key Features Of PINEWZ

1. PIN Code News: Experience news tailored to your exact location through our unique PIN Code-based delivery system.

2. AI-driven Insights: Our app employs advanced AI technology to curate and deliver news content, ensuring a personalized and relevant user experience.

3. Professional journalists can create their accounts and post their stories and videos on the App

4. PINEWZ stands out with its AI-driven approach, providing a level of customization unparalleled in the industry.

PINEWZ is available on the Google Play store and can be uploaded easily using this link.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mai.pinewz_user&pli=1

Dr Chandra Among Distinguished Guests In Ayodhya

Former Rajya Sabha MP was among the 7,000 people invited from different walks of life to witness the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the Indian city of Ayodhya on Monday. Expressing his joy and excitement on being able to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Dr Chandra said he was grateful and overwhelmed that Lord Ram had called him to witness the grand event. He was taken on a tour of the majestic Ram Temple premises by Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee. Mishra also briefed Dr Chandra about the temple’s architecture and features ahead of the ceremony.

During his conversation with Zee News last week, Dr Chandra recounted his visit to Ayodhya 45 years ago and expressed how when he last visited the holy city, he lamented over the absence of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram. He also outlined similarities between Lord Ram’s reign and the principles of freedom and harmony in contrast to the divisive atmosphere he witnessed in the past few years.