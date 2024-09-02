Ethnic Violence Escalates In Manipur, Militants Burn 5 Abandoned Houses In Koutruk village

Suspected militants set fire to at least five abandoned houses in a village in Manipur's Imphal West district before being repelled by security forces, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Monday. The militants had initiated indiscriminate firing from hilltops to low-lying areas of Koutruk and neighboring Kadangband on Sunday afternoon, reaching the outskirts of Koutruk village.

Residents had fled their homes due to the gun and bomb attack that began around 2:30 pm on Sunday. Security forces pushed back the militants on Sunday night, after which five abandoned houses were found burnt.

Speaking to PTI, the police officer said, "Five abandoned houses were burnt by the militants. The residents had fled their homes after the gun and bomb attack that began around 2.30 pm on Sunday. The militants were pushed back by security forces on Sunday night."

Two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives, and nine others were injured on September 1 when suspected militants launched an attack on the area. Koutruk, located 18 km from Imphal, has experienced multiple attacks since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May last year. The recent attack caused widespread panic, forcing women, children, and the elderly to flee to safer areas.

The Manipur Police reported that rocket-propelled grenades and drones were used in the attack. An official statement described the incident as an "unprecedented attack" involving the deployment of numerous RPGs using high-tech drones.

The authorities suspect the involvement of highly trained professionals with technical expertise and support. The situation is being closely monitored, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency.