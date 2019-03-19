European Union begins discussions on declaring Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar global terrorist

NEW DELHI: Days after China had put a hold on the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under the United Nations, the discussion has started in the European Union regarding decalration of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief as a global terrorist.

Confirming the development, Germany embassy spokesperson Hans Christian Winkler in Delhi told WION, "There are discussions for the listing of Masood Masood Azhar by European Union. Germany as part of EU member state is also taking part in the discussion"

On March 15, France had announced it will be putting a freeze on the assets of Azhar and will raise the issue with European Union.

A joint release by French Foreign, Interior and Finance ministry said, "We will raise this issue with our European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, based on this decree."

Barring China, all UNSC members had agreed to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist under the UN terror list. The proposal was moved by USA, France and UK and supported by 14 of the 15 UN Security Council Members. Australia, Bangladesh, Italy and Japan co-sponsored the move.

China had put a hold on the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in 2009, 2016 and 2017 as well. The hold this time continues for 9 months before which Beijing has to take a final decision on listing of Azhar.

Jaish is a UN-listed Pakistan-based terror group responsible for February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.