'Even China Will Step Back,' Says Sanjay Raut As INDIA Alliance Gears Up For Mumbai Meet

Sanjay Raut while targeting Eknath Shinde regarding the Maharashtra NDA state meet said, to have a meeting; it won't matter even if NDA calls Chandrayaan to their meeting. 

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Monday that even China will step back from the border after seeing the way with which INDIA alliance has been moving forward. "As the opposition's INDIA alliance advances, seeing our power, China will start stepping back from borders," said MP Sanjay Raut. 

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday came down heavily on the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging them to be involved in scams worth crores of Rupees.

Addressing a press conference at the party's national headquarters in Delhi, Sambit Patra said, "You all know that GM (Ghamindia meeting) is taking place in Mumbai. These parties have done scams and corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores". "It's a selfish alliance...Their agenda is maximum profit from corruption...", Patra alleged.

The BJP leader termed the gathering of opposition leaders in Mumbai as one amounting to "musical chairs"."There is a game of musical chairs on between the alliance partners. This kind of alliance was formed earlier as well but by the time the elections came they started fighting amongst themselves," said Patra.
With the Lok sabha elections scheduled for early next year, a direct battle is brewing between the opposition INDIA alliance and the ruling NDA. On September 1 both alliances will have parallel high-level meetings in Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

The INDIA alliance members are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on September 1 in Mumbai. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

At the same time, the NDA alliance in Maharashtra with new partner the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction is also scheduled to meet on the same date in Mumbai. NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, who represents the Ajit Pawar faction said, “In this meeting, all our state government alliance partners BJP, ShivSena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will participate.”

