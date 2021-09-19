'Event Over': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre over record vaccinations on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central government on Sunday (September 19, 2021) over the record COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day. Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days and captioned it “event over”.

The “vaccination trends” graph was an image taken from the Co-WIN website to show the decline in inoculations after the record.

The post comes days after India vaccinated 2.5 crore people in a single day to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Using the hashtag 'vaccination', the Congress leader said in a tweet, "Event over".

Earlier, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country. "Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs," he had said on Twitter.

Additionally, in a series of tweets, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also said he was “happy and grateful that 2.5 crore vaccinations were administered on Friday,” Further, he asked, "But why did we have to wait until the PM's birthday.”

In another tweet, the former Union finance minister questioned, “Suppose the prime minister's birthday was on December 31, would the 2.5 crore vaccinations have been done only on the last day of the year.”

"Vaccination is not like cutting a cake on a birthday. Vaccination is a programme, it is a process. It has to be accelerated every day, not scale a peak on a birthday," he added.

(With Agency inputs)

