'Every Child In Haryana Aware Of Infighting...': PM Modi Jabs Cong, Says 'It Failed As Oppn'

Chandigarh: The Congress spends most of its time infighting and every child in Haryana is aware of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while asserting the people have decided to give one more chance to the BJP to serve the state.

Interacting with Haryana BJP workers through the NaMo app, he discussed fieldwork at the booth level for the upcoming state polls and encouraged them to devise a strategy for the party to win the election.

While alleging the Congress has failed as an opposition in the past 10 years, PM Modi claimed the grand old party's maximum time goes into infighting and taking on each other.

Every child in Haryana is aware of the grand old party's internal strife, the prime minister said.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "The entire basis of those fighting against us in the polls is lies. They repeatedly tell lies, their talks have no head and tail and they vitiate the atmosphere."

These days, the Congress' loudspeakers which earlier were making big claims have fallen weak, PM Modi said. "Some are saying the Congress is becoming weak each day. During the past 10 years, the Congress has failed as opposition too."

"The party remained far from people's issues for 10 years... such people can never win the trust of the people of Haryana," he said.

Modi said the Congress made tall promises in Himachal Pradesh but after they came to power in the state, development came to a standstill and they were unable to pay salaries.

One cannot imagine how many atrocities were committed against the Dalits during the Congress rule in Haryana, PM Modi told the BJP workers and asked them to expose such incidents publicly.

Recounting the BJP government's initiatives for farmers, the prime minister alleged that during the Congress rule in Haryana, the farmers got Rs 2 compensation cheques for crop damage.

The Congress people live only for their family and that is their character, he said in response to a Haryana BJP worker's feedback during the interaction.

Recalling that he had served in Haryana in the past as a BJP worker, Modi said, "It is my full belief that the people of Haryana have decided to give one more chance to the BJP to serve."

"They are happy that in 10 years a government has been run without corruption. This has happened in Haryana for the first time.

"Youth have got jobs without "parchi and kharchi" (jobs for cash). Therefore, the people of Haryana are with us, their blessings are with us and victory is certain," he said.

Recalling that he worked extensively for party organisation in Haryana in the 1990s, the prime minister told the BJP workers that it was his fortune that he got the opportunity to work in the state for a long period and it was also a learning time for him.

"I remember one thing. Be it workers of the old generation or the new generation, their hard work always inspired me," PM Modi said, adding that he feels happy whenever he gets an opportunity to talk to the grassroots workers.

He said these days you are working hard round-the-clock at your booth with the mantra of 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'. There is only one open secret of election strategy and that is one who wins polling booths, wins the elections, Modi said.

"Polling booth is our 'mazboot chowki'," he said, adding BJP worker never allows his flag to go down in a polling booth.

"In every polling booth, a worker should have that pride that he will not allow the BJP flag to go down. He will not be less than anyone which means he will get more polling done than before, and get more votes for the BJP than before. You have to work hard for this," the prime minister told the party workers.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8. The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in power in the state.