Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Every person is important to us, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as city records lowest COVID-19 deaths

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday (August 11) recorded 1,257 fresh COVID-19 cases, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health department bulletin. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10.

Delhi is also witnessing a rise in infections with 6.46 percent, active case 7.37 percent, while the recovery rate has decreased slightly to 89.81 percent.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi recorded just 8 deaths on Tuesday. It is after many days that the number has gone below 10. We have taken several steps to reduce the number of fatalities due to the virus. We want no deaths due to it in the future. Every person is important to us."

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 coronavirus cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, and have been discharged or have migrated. There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation, according to the latest health department bulletin.

The death toll due to the deadly virus is 4,139. The national capital held as many as 5,356-RTPCR, CBNAAT, and TrueNat tests and 14,084 rapid-antigen tests. 

A total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted to date -- 64,412 tests per million population, the bulletin said.

On August 5, Delhi had recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, indicating a significant improvement in the situation in the capital city.

