'Every Second Of My Life Dedicated To Maa Bharti': PM Modi At Inauguration Of BAPS Hindu Mandir In UAE

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the magnificent BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates as he invoked 'Maa Bharti' and said that every second of his life is dedicated to Mother India. During the temple inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi's profound words resonated with his dedication, proclaiming, "I worship Maa Bharti. 'Parmatma Ne Mujhe Jitna Samay Dia Hai Uska Har Pal Maa Bharti Kay Liye Hai (every second of my life is dedicated to Mother India)'..." Addressing the attendees, PM Modi reiterated his deep spiritual bond with Mother India, affirming that every moment of his life is an opportunity to contribute to the nation's advancement.

At the inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "...I worship Maa Bharti. 'parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'..."

BAPS Temple A Symbol Of Unity: PM

Reflecting on the significance of the temple, PM Modi hailed the UAE's cultural enrichment with this addition, envisioning a surge in devotees' visits, and fostering people-to-people connections. "UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected," PM Modi said adding, "This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable."

Gratitude And Diplomatic India-UAE Ties

Expressing profound gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government, PM Modi acknowledged their pivotal role in enhancing cultural ties and furthering diplomatic relations. PM Modi also announced a significant gesture from the UAE Vice-President - a piece of land in Dubai for constructing a hospital dedicated to Indian workers, underscoring the bilateral cooperation and mutual goodwill.

At the inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "...UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large…

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Highlighting the temple's role in strengthening bilateral ties, PM Modi commended the UAE government's support and emphasized the enduring cultural and diplomatic significance of this landmark.

Golden Chapter In UAE-India Relations

Emphasizing the historic significance of the temple's inauguration, PM Modi lauded the years of collective effort and vision behind this monumental achievement, invoking blessings for its success.

Ahlan Modi: Addressing The Indian Diaspora In UAE

During the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the UAE President for his unwavering support, underscoring the mutual respect and affection between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi's visit underscores the robust ties between India and the UAE, marking his third visit to the Gulf country in eight months, further cementing the strategic partnership and shared vision for the future.