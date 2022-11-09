'Everyone needs to THINK...': Aaditya Thackeray gives FIRST REACTION after Sanjay Raut gets BAIL

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, who has been in 'ED' custody for the past few days, has been granted bail today after 100 days. He was arrested in connection with the Patra Chawl scam. Meanwhile, MLA Aaditya Thackeray expressed his happiness after Raut got bail. "I am happy that Sanjay Raut got bail. Every honest citizen welcomes this decision. But one thing to note is that in this country, in the state, are we heading towards dictatorship? Everyone needs to think about this." Aaditya Thackeray further alleged, "Anyone who speaks against the state government is threatened with investigation, imprisonment. This means that those political parties who try to speak the truth or try to distort an issue are dealt with using mechanisms."

Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut, who has been in jail for the past three months, has finally been granted bail by the PMLA court. Sanjay Raut was arrested in the alleged Patra Chawl scam case. After that, Sanjay Raut had consistently applied for bail. However, each time their applications were rejected. Due to this, Sanjay Raut's Dussehra-Diwali was also spent in jail. Now, finally, he has been granted bail. Sanjay Raut was arrested on 31 July 2022. Along with him, his colleague Pravin Raut has also been granted bail.

Sanjay Raut was kept in Arthur Road Jail after his arrest. The hearing in this case was going on before the PMLA court. During this hearing, Sanjay Raut claimed that all the allegations of the investigating agencies were baseless. However, the ED alleged that Raut was the main accused in the case. Against this backdrop, it is being said that the ED is preparing to challenge Raut's bail decision in the High Court.