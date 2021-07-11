'Everyone’s DNA is one except those who eat cow meat,' Sadhvi Prachi reacts to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi is often in news for making statements. In a recent development, she has replied to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remark on DNA.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that that all Indians, regardless of their religion, share the same DNA. Sadhvi Prachi while speaking at an event Rajasthan’s Dausa said that everyone’s DNA is one ‘except those who eat cow meat.'

“A law should be passed in Parliament regarding population control and government facilities for people having more than two children should be stopped as well as the right to vote should also be taken away. It does not matter how many wives you have, there should be only two children”, Times Now quoted the VHP leader as saying.

Speaking on the issue of ‘love jihad’, the controversial leader urged the Rajasthan government to intervene and put an end to alleged religious conversions of women.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event ‘Hindustan First Hindustani Best’ organized by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad. Mohan Bhagwat had said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus. He had also urged Muslims not to get “trapped in the cycle of fear” that Islam is in danger in India.

