'Everyone should know how Olympian misbehaved': Woman who accused Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment

New Delhi: Former national-level player and junior athlete coach in Haryana, who has lodged a complaint against State's sports minister Sandeep Singh over sexual harassment charges, on Sunday (January 1, 2023) said that she opened up about the incident to the public after her patience went off. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said that everyone should know how an "Olympic-level athlete misbehaved".

"I am also a player, think how much patience I would have to tolerate such ill behaviour of this person from February till now," she said.

The woman coach also said that she didn't open up about the incident earlier as she was afraid of a negative impact on the sports industry.

Speaking after walking out after meeting Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to seek help from him at his official residence in Ambala, "I tried as much as I could. He created, such an atmosphere officially that a girl comes to him automatically."

"Home Minister has always helped us. Ever since he was the Sports Minister, there have been a lot of expectations from him. He has always helped. Even today I had full faith that he will hear me and will be on the side of justice," she added.

Haryana | Female coach who filed a sexual harassment complaint against state Minister Sandeep Singh met Home Minister, in Ambala



"He harassed me physically & mentally. At first, I tried to avoid him but he continued to harass me. I'm hopeful that action will be taken," she says pic.twitter.com/mE8bdDliX2 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

To a question about other victims hesitating to open up, she said, "I have full hope as soon as he resigns and is behind bars, those people will definitely come forward."

"Everyone should know how an Olympic-level athlete misbehaved with another national-level athlete," she added, demanding strict action against the minister.

Sandeep Singh took me to side cabin of his residence, placed his hand on my foot

Earlier last week, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference and alleged that Sandeep Singh harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media. She also alleged that Singh had touched her inappropriately and had also threatened her in messages.

The coach claimed that the MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra kept insisting that they meet.

"He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard," she said.

"Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned," she added.

She, according to her complaint, agreed to meet Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office with some other documents she had.

When she went there, the minister molested her, she said.

"He took me to a side cabin of his residence... Placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy," the woman alleged.

"I removed his hand... He even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me," she had alleged.

Sandeep Singh booked on charges of sexual harassment

Subsequently, Singh was booked on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement at her complaint. The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time MLA, was registered on Saturday, police said.

"In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh and is being investigated," a police spokesperson said.

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh gives up Sports portfolio

Sandeep Singh on Sunday stepped down and said that he has handed over his Sports portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, he has not resigned from the Cabinet.

The minister also dismissed the accusations as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

"I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations leveled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," the former captain of the Indian national hockey team told ANI on Sunday.