Ex-Agniveers To Get Reservation And Age Relaxation In BSF: Home Ministry

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday announced a significant policy shift to absorb former Agniveers into its ranks. The Ministry of Home affairs notified that experience and training that Agniveers bring to the table after their 4 year tenure make them ideal candidates for force. The decision was announced by the Director General of BSF, highlighting a 10% reservation and age relaxation for ex-Agniveers.

The MAH, in a statement, emphasised that this move aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Agniveers from the state who complete their service will be offered positions in various state departments, and provisions for their reservation will also be established.

The chief minister was addressing an event in Dehradun when he mentioned that following the introduction of the Agniveer scheme, he held a meeting with Army officers, veterans, soldiers, and other authorities concerned.