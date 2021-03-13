Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of West Bengal assembly election 2021

New Delhi: Ex-BJP leader and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha joined Mamata Banerjee's TMC on Saturday (March 13). The former BJP leader joined TMC at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata in the presence of Derek O Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Subrata Mukherjee.

After joining the TMC, 83-year-old political leader said, "You must be surprised why at this age when I’d distanced myself from party politics. Why am I joining a party and turning active? I’d like to say the country is going through an extraordinary situation."

“The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now,” said Yashwant Sinha at TMC headquarters in Kolkata.

The veteran politician spoke on several issues while addressing the press, including the ongoing farmers' agitation on Delhi boarders and the stand-off situation with China. Sinha also sought to draw a comparison between the present Narendra Modi government and that of former PM Vajpayee.

"BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" Yashwant Sinha added.

"There is no one to stop the government's wrongdoing. Atalji believed in consensus, this government believes in coercing. Atalji believed in co-opting, this government believes in conquering. Atalji built a national alliance," Sinha said.

The former BJP leader, while talking about his reason to join TMC said, "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata Ji."

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee was discharged from state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (March 10) alleged that she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her during her campaign in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, the political environment in West Bengal is getting tensed as both the parties, BJP and TMC, have started their election campaigns in the state. The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.