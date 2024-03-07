Ex-Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay Who Was At Odds With TMC Joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of state party president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others. Gangopadhyay, who resigned from his post on Tuesday, had declared that he will join the BJP on 7th March. Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, with copies to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam.

On Gangopadhyay's arrival, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar says, "As a State President of BJP I welcome former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to our party, to the family of Narendra Modi. I believe the way he has worked as a Justice for deprived, exploited victims of Bengal, he will carry forward that work with the leadership of the BJP."

Majumdar also claimed that Bengal's politics will take a sharp turn in the coming future. "This is the right time for the educated youth of Bengal to come forward and contribute to turning the politics of the state for good, he added.

Talking to news agency ANI, Gangopadhyay on Monday indicated his political ambitions and said he “wants to go to the larger people, larger area.” The Calcutta High Court Judge also observed that in court, a judge deals with the matters that are brought to him by someone who files a case. But in our country and also in our state, West Bengal, there are many helpless people who I have seen who cannot come to the court.

Also, implying that he might join politics, Justice Gangopadhyay said “So I have thought that only the political field can give people who want to work for those helpless people an opportunity to act for them.”

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court linked Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s petition to take action against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged “continuous politically motivated interviews” related to sub-judice cases.