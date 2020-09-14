हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chanesh Ram Rathiya

Ex-Chhattisgarh minister, Congress leader Chanesh Ram Rathiya dies of COVID-19

Rathiya, a prominent tribal leader from north Chhattisgarh, was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1977 from Dharamjaigarh constituency in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. He subsequently won five more Assembly elections in a row from the same seat.

Ex-Chhattisgarh minister, Congress leader Chanesh Ram Rathiya dies of COVID-19
Representational Image

RAIGARH: Veteran Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Chanesh Ram Rathiya (78) died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Raigarh in the early hours of Monday, a health official said. 

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. His elder son Laljeet Singh Rathiya is currently a Congress legislator from Dharamjaigarh seat in Chhattisgarh.

"Rathiya, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. He died at around 1 am," Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr S N Keshari told PTI.

Rathiya, a prominent tribal leader from north Chhattisgarh, was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1977 from Dharamjaigarh constituency in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. He subsequently won five more Assembly elections in a row from the same seat.

He served as animal husbandry minister in the Digvijay Singh led-Congress government in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh, and was the food and civil supplies minister in the Ajit Jogi government (2000-2003) after the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000.

Tags:
Chanesh Ram RathiyaCongressChhattisgarhCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Major tragedy averted after IED defused near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir
  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Sources: Rhea Chakraborty took drugs multiple times from Sara Ali Khan