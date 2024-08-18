Advertisement
Ex-Cop Duped With Fake Garlic Made Up Of Cement In Maharashtra's Akola, Video Goes Viral

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
With garlic prices skyrocketing, citizens are finding it difficult to afford this essential kitchen staple. Taking advantage of the situation, some unscrupulous traders have started selling fake garlic, duping innocent citizens. In a shocking incident, wife of Subhash Patil, a retired police officer, was cheated by a street vendor selling artificial garlic. Patil's wife had purchased 250 grams of garlic from the vendor, only to discover that one of the cloves was made of cement, Zee Taas reported.

When she tried to peel the garlic, the layers didn't separate, and upon cutting it with a knife, she found that it was made of cement with a white coating. The fake garlic weighed around 100 grams.

With garlic prices ranging from ₹300 to ₹350 per kilo in Akola, some traders are resorting to selling fake garlic to make a quick buck. Citizens are advised to be cautious while purchasing garlic from local vendors to avoid getting duped.

The incident has raised concerns about the presence of counterfeit products in the market, and citizens are demanding action against those responsible.

