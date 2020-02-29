Ex-IIT alumnus develops AI-driven app for poor engineering aspirants

New Delhi: Most of the engineering students spend a lot of money taking coaching classes or extra help. When the renowned coaching institutes charge a bomb from IIT aspirants, an alumnus of IIT Madras has founded an app, Melvano which provides preparation for IIT and Boards completely free of cost.

Melvano app is an Artificial Intelligence-driven adaptive learning platform where aspirants can practice, discuss and search questions for entrance exams like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and CBSE Boards.

The platform analyses weak areas of students and creates a personalized learning journey based on their learning needs. Students can also track their growth over time.

The platform also allows students to search their doubts from the repository of more than 40,000 Questions & Answers.

The app will help students who cannot afford expensive coaching classes.



The Founder & CEO - Mr.Taran Singh, an alumnus of IIT Madras commented, “India has a huge student population, majority of Indians are lower middle class or middle class, the parents have a limited disposable income. It pains me to see parents taking loans, to provide coaching classes to the children."

He added, "We designed Melvano to help such students. Students need to have a will to study, they have access to unlimited practice questions, model test papers, and guidance from Ex IIT alumnus.”

Melvano was awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for the Innovative Project.

The app is available on Google play store and is free to download, the student is not supposed to pay for using any services on the app, they have got free access to all the question repository, mock tests, and guidance from IIT alumnus.

Melvano has over 50 thousand current users on the platform with a daily engagement time of 25 minutes. The key USPs of the app is it has Artificial Intelligence-driven learning. The app will map student’s learning, find out the pain points and will remove them, through personalized practice regime.

In the end progress report is shared with students, this helps in getting clarity on his strengths and weaknesses. They have more than 40,000+ practice questions on the platform with 100+ discussions initiated every day.

Melvano was born out of Nirmaan Labs, pre-incubation cell, IIT Madras & has already received angel funding and they are planning to raise 500K$ from the investors.

This year in JEE Mains, 2 students in the top 1 percentile are Melvano users, & over 20+ students have scored 95+ percentile.

