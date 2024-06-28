Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail, Says 'Forced To Spend 5 Months...'

Hours after the High Court granted him bail, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Heman Soren on Friday claimed that he was falsely implicated in a money laundering case and was forced to spend five months in prison. The executive president of Jharkhand's ruling JMM attacked the BJP (without naming it) and expressed concern about how political leaders, social workers, and journalists' voices were being silenced across the country. "I was falsely implicated. "A conspiracy was hatched against me, and I was forced to spend five months in jail," Soren told reporters after being released from Birsa Munda Jail.

He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the money laundering case linked to a land scam. "I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long," Soren said. He alleged those who raised their voice against the central government were being suppressed. "I will finish the task I started, the war I waged," Soren said. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

Soren left the jail on Friday evening, accompanied by his wife and party members. Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader's wife, expressed her gratitude for the bail order, saying, "This day has finally arrived after a long time." Thank you so much.

JMM leaders gathered outside the Birsa Munda Jail to catch a glimpse of the tribal leader who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges of alleged land fraud and money laundering.

What Is The Money Laundering Case Against Soren?

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren claimed that the ED's searches of his homes were intended to tarnish his reputation and harass him because he was tribal. The ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and investigation-related documents, alleging that Soren acquired 8.5 acres of land fraudulently.

The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in shady property deals. The High Court dismissed Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Assembly's budget session on February 29. He resigned as CM after being arrested in a money laundering case under the PMLA.