Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moves SC seeking extension of seven days protection from arrest

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday approached Supreme Court (SC) seeking extension of seven days protection from arrest given to him by the apex court. In his petition before the SC, Kumar has cited strike of lawyers in West Bengal as the main reason for the extension.

It may be recalled that on Friday the SC had vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata police commissioner in the Saradha chit fund scam case. The apex court, however, said that its February 5 order granting interim protection to Kumar will continue for seven days from Friday. The SC also allowed Kumar to seek bail from a competent court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the CBI to follow the law of land in this case.

Talking to media, one of Kumar's advocates said that as per the SC order, the CBI cannot arrest Kumar in the next seven days. "We have withdrawn the protection given to Rajeev Kumar vide order dated February 5," the court said while pronouncing the order. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was also part of the bench headed by the CJI and Justice Deepak Gupta, had passed the judgment.

Pronouncing the operative part of the order, Justice Khanna had said, "We are leaving it to the CBI to act in accordance with law. Our February 5 order will continue for seven days from today to enable Rajeev Kumar to approach the competent court for relief. We have expressed our concern as to what has happened in the matter."