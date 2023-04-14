Ex-Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang Sentenced To 25 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Meghalaya: The former MLA Julius Dorphang was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a young girl, and the Meghalaya High Court has declined to overturn that decision. The High Court panel hearing the case on Thursday, presided over by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, also ordered the state government to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 20 lakh in investment within three months.

The high court bench dismissed the former MLA's appeal in its ruling, saying that the trial court's 25-year sentence "does not call for any interference" and was supported by "cogent reasons." The court added, "Given the convict's age, the term may be 15 years, 20 years, 30 years, or any other number of years in between. By not imposing the maximum term allowed, the discretion that is used benefits the offender." Dorphang had appealed the decision made by POCSO Special Judge FS Sangma in the Ri-Bhoi district, who had sentenced him to 25 years in prison and a fine in August 2021.

Dorphang was sentenced for his involvement in the rape of a minor girl. The victim was reportedly a student of a school run by a social organization that was founded by Dorphang. The incident came to light after the victim's parents filed a complaint with the police. Dorphang was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also suspended from the post of the General Secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee following the allegations. The case has sparked widespread outrage and protests in the state, with many demanding strict punishment for the accused. The case highlights the issue of sexual violence against minors and the need for strong measures to prevent such heinous crimes.

The HC Bench additionally mandated that the state provide the survivor with free access to all medical care appropriate for a Grade-II officer for the following 20 years and that she be given access to a late education programme for women in order to guarantee that she has a normal and healthy life. In 2007, Dorphang, the leader and creator of the defunct Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, surrendered himself in to the authorities.

Later, in 2013, Dorphang contested for assembly elections from the Mawahati assembly seat in the Ri-Bhoi district and won. He was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2017 when he was serving as a member of legislative assembly. He was detained in accordance with the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Despite being detained at the Nongpoh district jail, the Meghalaya High Court granted him release in 2020 on the basis of his health. He was taken into custody again when the POCSO court found him guilty in August 2021.