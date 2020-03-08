Ex-PDP MLA Altaf Bukhari to launch 'Apni Party' today

Srinagar: Former Peoples Democratic Party minister Altaf Bukhari is all set to announce a new political party 'Apni Party' in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (March 8). The announcement of the party is expected to take place at 2 pm in Srinagar with ex-PDP minister Bukhari as president.

According to reports, over 30 members including former legislators and ministers from PDP, National Conference, Congress, Democratic Party Nationalist among other parties are likely to join Apni Party today. Other members who will take the membership of the party will include Chief secretary and political adviser to Chief Minister, District Pradesh Chiefs of political parties, BDC Chairpersons, Kashmiri Pandits, civil society, municipal committee chairs among others.

Following are names of some of the J&K leaders who are expected to join Apni Party in Srinagar today:

1. Gh Hassan Mir (ex-minister, Chairman DPN)

2. Dilawar Mir (ex-MLA PDP)

3. Noor Mohd Sheikh (ex-MLA PDP)

4. Yawar Mir (ex-MLA PDP)

5. Zafar Iqbal Manhas (ex-MLC PDP)

6. Raja Manzoor Khan (ex-MLA PDP)

7. Javed Beigh (ex-MLA PDP)

8. Ashraf Mir (ex-MLA PDP)

9. Rafi Ahmad Mir (ex-MLA PDP)

10. Abdul Majeed Padder (ex-MLA PDP)

11. Abdul Rahim Rather (ex-MLA PDP)

12. Ch Qamar Hussain (ex-MLA PDP)

13. Muntazir Mohiuddin (ex-Vice Chairman in Govt Undertaking, PDP)

14. Showkat Gayoor (PDP)

15. Dr Samiullah Mir (PDP)

16. Usman Majeed (ex-MLA, Congress)

17. Aijaz Khan (ex-Minister, Congress)

18. Mumtaz Khan( Ex MLA Congress)

19. Hilal Ah Shah (Congress, Chairman MC, Anantnag)

20. Shoaib Nabi Lone (ex-MLA Cong)

21. Manjeet Singh (ex-MLA PDP, now with Congress)

22. Vikram Malhotra (Congress)

23. Farooq Andrabi (Congress)

24. Irfan Naqib (Congress)

25. Vijay Bakaya(ex-MLC NC, ex-Chief Secretary)

26.Faqir Mohd Khan (ex-MLA Congress)

27. Javed Mirchal (ex-MLC PDP)

28. Syed Asgar Ali (ex-MLC NC)

29. Kamal Arora (ex-MLA NC)

30. Kevel Singh (Congress)

31. Jagmohan Singh Raina

