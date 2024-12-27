India is bidding an emotional goodbye to its 14th Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, whose final journey begins Saturday morning from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. The former PM, an iconic economist and revered leader, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Final Journey Details

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9:30 AM on Saturday,” according to sources familiar with the arrangements. His mortal remains will first be kept at his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Road, on Friday, where the public can pay their respects. On Saturday, between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM, party workers and supporters will have the opportunity to offer floral tributes at the Congress headquarters.

The former PM will be accorded a state funeral, and as a mark of respect, the Central Government has announced a half-day holiday for all Central Government offices and CPSUs on the day of the funeral.

A seven-day period of national mourning has been declared until January 1, 2025. During this time, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across India and at Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad.

As news of Dr. Singh’s demise broke late Thursday night, tributes poured in from leaders across the political spectrum and citizens alike. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in paying homage.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Dr. Singh’s residence to pay their respects. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi placed a wreath on the former PM’s body, which was draped in the Tricolour, and offered prayers.

Rahul Gandhi, in his heartfelt tribute, remarked, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar also paid their respects to the late Prime Minister at his residence, offering condolences to the grieving family and acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the nation.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, passed a condolence resolution in Dr. Singh’s memory and observed a two-minute silence to honor his legacy. Reflecting on his tenure and contributions, the resolution highlighted his pivotal role in shaping India’s economic and political landscape.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, steering the nation through significant economic reforms and challenges. Known for his wisdom, humility, and integrity, he remains a symbol of economic prudence and political decency.

As the nation gathers to bid farewell to a leader who inspired millions, the legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh will continue to guide India for generations to come.