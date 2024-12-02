Ex-Punjab Dy CM Sukhbir Badal Gets Utensil Cleaning Duty Over Sacrilege Case

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht issued a religious punishment (known as 'tankhah') for Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday. This decision was made in response to the alleged mistakes committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhbir Badal was directed to perform the role of a 'sewadar' and clean utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of his punishment.

Punishments for Sukhbir Badal

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, delivered the verdict from the 'faseel' (podium) in Amritsar. As part of the 'tankhah', Sukhbir Badal, who was in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, along with rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, was instructed to sit outside the Golden Temple dressed as a 'sewadar' for one hour on each of two consecutive days.

Furthermore, they were ordered to serve at prominent Sikh Takhts, including Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, for two days each.

They were also to clean utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple for one hour, in addition to listening to 'kirtan' (Sikh hymns) during their penance.

Resignation and Leadership Changes in SAD

In addition to the religious punishment, Giani Raghbir Singh directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party president. The committee was also instructed to organize elections for the post of SAD president and other office-bearers within the next six months.

The Akal Takht Jathedar also announced the revocation of the 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' title that had been bestowed upon Sukhbir Badal's late father, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. This title was taken away as part of the broader response to the mistakes committed by the SAD government during its tenure.

Religious Punishment for Other Sikh Leaders

The Akal Takht's religious punishment was not limited to Sukhbir Badal. Other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet between 2007 and 2017 were also penalized.

These included leaders such as Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Gulzar Singh Ranike.

As part of their punishment, they were instructed to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for one hour, followed by cleaning utensils at the community kitchen. They were also required to listen to 'kirtan' for one hour.

Sikh Leaders Admit to Mistakes

Before the verdict was pronounced, Sukhbir Badal acknowledged the mistakes made during the SAD regime, which included pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

This act had caused significant controversy and was one of the key reasons for the religious punishment. The decision to punish Badal came three months after he was declared 'tankhaiya' for religious misconduct by the Akal Takht.

Rebel leaders such as Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and others, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Surjit Singh Rakhra, were also penalized. They were directed to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for one hour, followed by cleaning utensils.

These leaders had sought forgiveness from the Akal Takht for their role in the mistakes made during the SAD rule.

Context Behind the Punishment

The religious punishment for Sukhbir Badal and other Sikh leaders comes after a series of blunders during the SAD government between 2007 and 2017. These included the failure to take action on the 2015 sacrilege incidents, as well as the controversial pardoning of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The Akal Takht's pronouncement of 'tankhah' was a response to the perceived misdeeds and to restore religious order within the community.

With Iputs From PTI