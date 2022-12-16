Ex-SP MP Sushila Saroj seeks CM Yogi Adityanath's pardon for her son-in-law Anurag Bhadauria

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Sushila Saroj has sought chief minister Yogi Adityanath`s pardon for her son-in-law, Anurag Bhadauria`s alleged objectionable remarks against him. In a viral video, Sushila Saroj appealed to the chief minister to stop police action against Bhadauria who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the chief minister in a live debate on a TV channel last month. In her emotional appeal, Saroj can be heard calling herself the "daughter of Gorakhpur".

Saroj claimed that on December 9 police personnel of Lucknow`s Hazratganj police station pasted a notice for the demolition of her house in Lucknow in case Bhadauria did not appear before the court.

Saroj has claimed that the house belongs to her and it is not in the name of her son-in-law. She said that the alleged remarks by her son-in-law were just a slip of tongue and that his son-in-law should be forgiven.

It may be recalled that an FIR was lodged against Bhadauria at the Hazratganj police station after a complaint regarding his remarks was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesperson Hero Bajpai on November 12.