Ex-Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, architect of MNREGA, dies at 74

Former Union minister and veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on Sunday (September 13), a day after he was put on a ventilator at New Delhi's AIIMS. He was 74.

Singh was admitted at AIIMS few days ago after developing post-COVID-19 complications. It is to be noted that Singh had resigned from the RJD on Thursday (September 10). A day later, Singh wrote an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leading to speculations that he was planning to join JD(U).

In his resignation letter to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Singh had said, "32 years after Jannayak Karpoori Thakur stood behind you but not now."

He apologized to Lalu Prasad Yadav by writing his resignation on the paper adding, "I have always stood behind you for the party for many years but will not be able to stand anymore. I apologize for that. I have received a lot of love from the party workers and the public for which I'm grateful."

Live TV

Expressing his shock at the news, Lalu, in a letter said that they have worked out every matter at length together for the last forty years and will sort this issue too. He wished Singh a fast recovery and said "you'll not go anywhere, understand that".

The letter in Hindi read, "A letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media. I can't believe it. The RJD family, me and my family want you to get well soon and have you amongst us. In the four decades, we have considered every political, social and even family matters together. You get well soon, then we will sit and talk. You are not going anywhere, understand that."

According to news agency ANI, Singh was unhappy with talks of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, joining the RJD. Earlier in June Singh had resigned from the post of the National Vice President of the RJD. He had then raised questions over the style of work of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh.

Singh was widely regarded as the brain behind the MNREGA scheme, which was launched when he was the Union minister for rural development, in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet.