Ex-Uttar Pradesh CM and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav discharged from hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patriach Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Monday discharged from Lucknow's Medanta hospital where he was admitted on Sunday night after he complained of stomach-related issues.

It is to be noted that Mulayam has been admitted to the hospital in the past five days. Earlier, he was admitted to Medanta hospital on Wednesday (May 6).

According to SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, the veteran leader had gone to Medanta hospital on Wednesday for his routine checkup, but he was admitted by the doctors for monitoring his stomach and urine-related issues.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief and Mulayam's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the SP leader was fine and he urged the people to pray for his long life.

"For the last 2-3 days, many well-wishers were worried about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the source of inspiration and energy to all of us. 'Netajiji' is healthy by the grace of God. Pray to God that Netaji lives long and stays healthy and keeps giving direction to the country and society," Shivpal tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted saying that he prays for the good health of the SP founder.