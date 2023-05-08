'Example Of Hinduphobia': BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Ban On 'The Kerala Story' In Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party today reacted sharply after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned 'The Kerala Story' film in the state. In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya said termed the decision as unfortunate. Taking on Twitter, BJP's Bengal chief Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that nothing is surprising in Banerjee's decision as she wants to closer her eyes to reality.

"I want to ask failure CM Mamata Banerjee, why she has banned 'The Kerala Story' which is Anti-ISIS & Anti-Love Jihad. Does she want to give protection to the people who are involved in Love Jihad & are supporters of ISIS ideology? She needs to come out clean & answer. The public is watching. Another example of Hinduphobia running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal. The Supreme Court didn't ban the Kerala Story, but the failure CM had to do it in order to appease her vote bank. BJP will oppose this fascist fatwa issued by her," said Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar said that it was expected from Banerjee. "It is based on true stories and shows how Islamists trap Hindu girls into Love Jihad and later send to become ISIS terrorists. Didi wants to close her eyes to the reality. She wants to deprive the people of WB, especially women of this harsh reality. The cases of Love Jihad are common in WB. WB has led the way of the country whenever the need arises. Her decision is the opposite to that. By banning, she has proved again there is no Freedom of Expression in West Bengal," he added.

Earlier this evening, Banerjee termed 'The Kerala Story' as 'Distorted Story' and announced to ban the film. She claimed that it's necessary to ban the movie to maintain peace and harmony in the state. She also accused Kerala's ruling party CPIM of working in collusion with the BJP and allowing the screening of the film across the state.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari question Banerjee's statement that law and order issue will arise from screening of the film. "This movie is against ISIS & it's modus operandi. Does CM Mamata Banerjee sympathize with ISIS? Why would law & order get disrupted in WB if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn, or else CM should resign if she's not able to maintain law & order," he said in a tweet.

Reacting to the ban, Amit Malviya said that Banerjee's decision raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression. He claimed that the movie is a real account of victims, who have 'endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as cannon fodder for ISIS'. He said that the threat has been recognised by two Chief Ministers of Kerala - V S Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy.

"Does Mamata Banerjee know about the dreaded phenomenon of Love Jihad in Kerala more than the Catholic Bishops Council, the Syro Malabar Church, The Catechesis department of the Thamarassery Diocese or the Kerala High Court, who have all spoken out against the evil design of Islamists, luring away young women in a bloody trap of death and destruction?" asked Malviya.

Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban The Kerala Story in West Bengal is rather unfortunate. It raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression. The movie is a real account of victims, who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 8, 2023

Malviya alleged that instead of protecting the nation's daughters, Mamata Banerjee has again chosen to stand with radical elements. "Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to ISIS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics," he said.