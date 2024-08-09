'Excellence Personified': PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra After Historic Olympic Silver Win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Neeraj Chopra after the Indian javelin thrower secured a historic silver medal at the Olympics. Neeraj becomes the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals. Chopra's remarkable throw of 89.45m in the second round earned him the silver. Astonishing one and all, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record with an impressive throw of 92.97m, claiming his country's first individual Olympic gold.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his pride in Chopra's achievement, stating that the athlete's consistent brilliance continues to inspire the nation and countless aspiring athletes. In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success."

He added, "Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."